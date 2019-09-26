Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holding; Brown Advisory Securities Has Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $537,560

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 19.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,560 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 14,494 shares with $2.20M value, down from 18,054 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $133.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 2.17M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) stake by 96.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 159,144 shares as Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)’s stock declined 24.58%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 6,547 shares with $28,000 value, down from 165,691 last quarter. Pitney Bowes Inc. now has $770.76M valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 582,471 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business for $361M

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Datadog a Buy After Surging 40% Post-IPO? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dillon Assoc Inc invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 340,323 shares. 1.19 million were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glynn Cap Management Ltd Com holds 7.2% or 277,947 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.34% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 270,000 shares or 6.45% of the stock. Hengehold Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 820 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.84% or 5.19M shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 275 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 1,185 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dowling And Yahnke holds 28,289 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 22.97% above currents $152.51 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by JMP Securities. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $17100 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Friday, August 23 report. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Nomura. Wedbush maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.39M for 190.64 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PBI’s profit will be $35.89M for 5.37 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity. Dies Jason bought $6,045 worth of stock.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes and Baron Partner to Provide Businesses with Usable Real-Time Weather Risk Data – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Helps Eagle Access Secure Funding for High-Tech Equipment – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 183,310 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 377,100 shares. Johnson Fin accumulated 3,900 shares. Hartford Inv Management Company invested in 10,126 shares. 4,788 were accumulated by Huntington Bancshares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 530 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 175,058 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 305,027 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors LP has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Mason Street Advsrs has 60,326 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability reported 1.40M shares stake.