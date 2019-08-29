Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake by $1.46 Million; Share Price Rose; As Duke Energy (DUK) Share Value Declined, Holder Bp Plc Has Decreased by $979,000 Its Position

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 76,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $92.3 lastly. It is down 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 97.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 35,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 975 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 36,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 135,804 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey And Gibb Associate holds 162,667 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 12.61M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 166,408 shares. Fincl Professionals, a Texas-based fund reported 2,722 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 182,098 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc Inc stated it has 354,034 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 3,445 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 3,890 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 70,412 are held by Van Eck Assoc Corporation. Ww Asset Management has 0.23% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 50,250 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 0.16% or 509 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 24,397 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 518,663 shares. Moreover, Windsor Cap Management Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,346 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Us Inc accumulated 0.01% or 19,446 shares. Moreover, has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 25,363 shares. Stadium Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 8.99% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 416,153 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,627 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 72,096 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 27,110 shares. 261,517 were reported by Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.89% or 470,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 167,863 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 19,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 805,100 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp owns 449,182 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 5.01M shares. Parkside Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 41 shares.

