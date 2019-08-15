Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Stamps.Com (STMP) as Share Value Declined; Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Position Has Raised by Timucuan Asset Management Inc

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 55,467 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 60,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 79,723 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 182,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.18 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 129,857 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 107,216 shares to 912,331 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc/Nc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.