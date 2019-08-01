Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Its Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stake by $1.05 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Raised by $3.07 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 10,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 35,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 45,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.1. About 137,752 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 25,416 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of stock was bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 10,402 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Southpoint Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 700,000 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Lc has 32,986 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 436,105 shares. 6,675 were reported by Regions Fincl Corp. Millennium Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 165,227 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.98% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Adage Gp reported 3.21 million shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 1.69 million shares. First Manhattan invested 0.05% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Whittier Trust stated it has 17 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 10,445 shares to 14,645 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 39,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Edgestream Ptnrs LP has invested 0.82% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Adage Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Trexquant Limited Partnership has 108,014 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 4,212 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bluestein R H And holds 2,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 0.06% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 0% or 2,027 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.11% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 299,879 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp has 0.18% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pitcairn has invested 0.14% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).