Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Co. (BA) Stake; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $3.76 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 93.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 13,144 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)'s stock declined 15.39%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 27,192 shares with $7.80 million value, up from 14,048 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $77.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $303.23. About 798,936 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc analyzed 1,164 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)'s stock declined 15.82%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 93,354 shares with $35.61M value, down from 94,518 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $203.42B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $7.97 during the last trading session, reaching $361.55. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga" published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 19,442 shares to 34,399 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 30,079 shares and now owns 11,300 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha" on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Boeing 737 MAX grounding continues – the latest on air cargo impacts – Benzinga" on July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 2,074 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership accumulated 214,405 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 730,130 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Cap Sarl reported 7,910 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 10,554 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corporation holds 250,323 shares. Moreover, Mengis Capital has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Welch Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 305 shares. 2,087 are owned by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 68,305 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Cordasco Financial Network reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Icon Advisers reported 7,800 shares stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $460 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. DZ BANK AG has “Sell” rating and $333 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.94 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) stake by 28,785 shares to 93,767 valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 44,566 shares and now owns 93,417 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.