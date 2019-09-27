Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $334,476; SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM CLASS A (SBSAA) Shorts Decreased By 41.51%

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) had a decrease of 41.51% in short interest. SBSAA’s SI was 6,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 41.51% from 10,600 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 1 days are for SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s short sellers to cover SBSAA’s short positions. It closed at $0.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 6,194 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 749,169 shares with $41.00M value, down from 755,363 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $205.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 8.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 12.65% above currents $49.09 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valicenti Advisory holds 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,570 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burns J W & Inc New York reported 19,988 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 148,183 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.77% or 327,979 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 79,655 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.42% or 107,745 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 1.29% or 253,841 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riggs Asset Managment Commerce holds 0.13% or 4,151 shares in its portfolio. 16,661 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 34.88 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 177,573 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 13,441 shares to 67,599 valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) stake by 43,126 shares and now owns 909,207 shares. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Radio and Television. It has a 0.08 P/E ratio. The firm produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.