Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Its Mantech International (MANT) Stake by $2.79 Million as Market Value Rose; Capital International Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Centerstate Bank (CSFL) by $2.71 Million as Shares Rose

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.72 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 663,641 shares traded or 19.44% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mantech International Corp (MANT) by 7792.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 51,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 52,327 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 71,410 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 16/03/2018 – ManTech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 569,655 shares to 115 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.77M shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.09 million are owned by Maltese Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Comerica Bankshares invested in 0.06% or 283,661 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 10,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 6.62M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 15,009 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 347,272 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.11% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Alps has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,403 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 16,179 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 86,474 shares stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland stated it has 603,439 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 72,437 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 369 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 23,980 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) or 7,010 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 59,343 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Moreover, Nordea Mngmt has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Guggenheim Capital invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) or 220 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.05% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Macquarie Grp stated it has 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Argyle Management has 28,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 44,633 shares. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 743,362 shares.