Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Holding by $1.15 Million; Noble Energy (NBL) Market Value Declined While First Mercantile Trust Co Has Upped Its Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 240.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 15,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 21,560 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, up from 6,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 3.42M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 32,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 164,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 131,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 658,461 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Class A (NYSE:RNG) by 2,966 shares to 2,247 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,991 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 13,830 shares to 49,840 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 6,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,489 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

