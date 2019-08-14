Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Enersys (ENS) Holding by $2.74 Million; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $1.10 Million Its Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 32.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 17,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 15,758 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enersys Inc. (ENS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 42,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 80,171 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 38,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enersys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 15,383 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Casey’s General Reports Big Q4 Earnings Beat, Shares Rise 10% – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Casey’s General Stores Analysts Talk Free Cash Flow, Acquisition Potential After Q2 Beat – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10,574 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.60 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,900 are held by Eulav Asset. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Country Trust Natl Bank invested in 0% or 250 shares. 366 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants. Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Glenmede Trust Na reported 5,960 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Duncker Streett stated it has 200 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 14,810 shares. Da Davidson & owns 2,505 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Adirondack reported 0.01% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 765,453 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 2.26% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 30,336 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18,347 shares to 268,052 shares, valued at $21.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Allaince Inc. by 34,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,080 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).