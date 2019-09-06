Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake; Marshall Wace Llp Raised By $11.08 Million Its Great Western Ba (GWB) Stake

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 9,914 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 188,575 shares with $9.74 million value, up from 178,661 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. now has $37.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 4.22M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday

Marshall Wace Llp increased Great Western Ba (GWB) stake by 11402.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 357,359 shares as Great Western Ba (GWB)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 360,493 shares with $11.39 million value, up from 3,134 last quarter. Great Western Ba now has $1.74B valuation. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 266,702 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB)

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $324,598 activity. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 9,656 shares to 414,473 valued at $25.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 19,528 shares and now owns 94,206 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Centurylink owns 0.54% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 25,600 shares. Ftb Incorporated has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aviance Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 10,643 shares. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Franklin has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 187,456 shares. Randolph Inc reported 1.8% stake. Fincl Engines Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hl Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 106,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barnett & Inc reported 50,030 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% or 166,241 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 8,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 810 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.15% above currents $58.19 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berenberg sees value in Delta and American Airlines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American’s cancellation rate improves, but still lags behind competitors – Dallas Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Amendment to Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Great Western Bancorp’s (NYSE:GWB) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 13,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 3.13M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 234,934 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 105,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Fmr Lc reported 2.37M shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 13,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 17,309 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1% or 435,077 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% or 1,040 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 647,097 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 394,174 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.03% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 47,601 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) stake by 15,631 shares to 10,381 valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Upland Software stake by 19,678 shares and now owns 33,114 shares. Carrols Restaura (NASDAQ:TAST) was reduced too.