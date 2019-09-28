Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted By $969,612 Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holding; Hite Hedge Asset Management Lifted By $2.86 Million Its Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) stake by 517.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 178,834 shares as Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s stock declined 0.99%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 213,387 shares with $3.52M value, up from 34,553 last quarter. Natural Gas Services Group now has $169.97 million valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 101,259 shares traded or 33.13% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – SomaGenics Launches Its RealSeq®-biofluids Kit and Advances Liquid Biopsy Development With New NIH Funding for cf-miRNA NGS Technology; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 23/05/2018 – Swift Biosciences and Genomenon Announce Partnership to Accelerate Biomarker Selection for Targeted NGS Panels; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 28,518 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 313,780 shares with $10.88M value, up from 285,262 last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $22.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 3.71M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 292,009 shares to 1.36 million valued at $19.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oasis Midstream Partners Lp stake by 42,435 shares and now owns 515,683 shares. Enviva Partners Lp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 6 investors sold NGS shares while 21 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 11.32 million shares or 0.44% less from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 62,409 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 300,425 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 213,387 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 155 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 52,188 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 2,344 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability accumulated 3,023 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 31,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 170,464 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Northern Tru reported 558,338 shares. Kennedy Management owns 243,035 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 53,201 shares to 147,782 valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 15,341 shares and now owns 325,246 shares. Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.