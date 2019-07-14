Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Increased Its Viacom (VIAB) Holding; Msdc Management LP Has Upped Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Stake by $37.56 Million as Valuation Declined

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 563,961 shares traded or 199.38% up from the average. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 19,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 187,010 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 167,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.62M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said; 16/05/2018 – Ruling on CBS’s lawsuit against National Amusements pushed to Thursday; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City Music Hall On Monday, August 20, 2018; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 04/04/2018 – Thanasis Koukakis: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd stated it has 20,496 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Msd Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 18.83 million shares. Adage Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2.48M shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 599,805 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 132,450 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Van Eck Corporation has 4,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Ltd accumulated 1.78M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,684 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 3,859 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 76,289 shares. Cap Rech Global Investors has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $161,222 activity. Shares for $46,610 were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR on Friday, June 7.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 1,164 shares to 93,354 shares, valued at $35.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 74,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,919 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).