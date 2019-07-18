Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Position in Entegris (ENTG) as Valuation Rose; Redwood Capital Management Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 26.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 19,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,206 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 113,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 589,144 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc by 11,574 shares to 236,203 shares, valued at $21.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 22,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 135,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 300 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 20,286 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 7,170 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 61 shares. Sumitomo Life Co has 0.09% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 21,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc accumulated 74,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Harber Asset Ltd Com holds 3.01% or 295,933 shares in its portfolio. 3.10 million are held by Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company. 31,190 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 12.57M shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.27M for 21.91 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 50,000 shares to 419,738 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline invested in 0.4% or 96,408 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 34,557 were reported by Hightower Trust Ser Lta. Ruggie Capital Gp invested in 2,155 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 1.17% stake. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 19,828 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2,088 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Haverford Fin Serv owns 29,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Company Pa invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 851,644 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,089 shares. Greylin Mangement reported 2.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montag A Associate holds 0.45% or 174,793 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).