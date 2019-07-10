Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Position by $605,917; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Upped Its Holding by $1.42 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (BLDR) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 162,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 664,157 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1009.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,096 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.4. About 2.02M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 8,119 shares to 116,690 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The FDA Taps IBM for Pharmaceutical Blockchain Pilot – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock Has an 18% Rally at Hand – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bankshares Corp N Y owns 10,884 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Dt Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Bragg Fin Advsr Inc has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 26,484 shares. Independent Invsts holds 0.89% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,246 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,604 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland holds 10,059 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Ltd holds 12,437 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 84 are held by Somerset Trust Com. Martingale Asset LP invested 0.75% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 40,253 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 39,036 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.05M shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 15,360 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. American Rech And Mgmt owns 140,255 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allscripts, AmeriGas, CVS, IMAX, Kraft Heinz, Marathon Oil, Microsoft, Pfizer and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Builders FirstSource Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:BLDR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,823 shares to 21,165 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) by 37,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,338 shares, and has risen its stake in First Merchants Corp. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 2,444 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.1% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Stadium Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 39.78% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,453 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Bbt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.54% or 32,080 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Wilen has invested 0.17% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Paloma Partners has 42,828 shares. 69,911 are held by Zebra Mngmt. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 108,129 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 412,539 shares.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.36 million for 8.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.