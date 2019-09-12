Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) as Stock Value Rose; Ulysses Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped as Valuation Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 11,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, down from 107,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 2.14M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 747.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 224,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 254,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 24.85M shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 291,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,100 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (Call) (NYSE:S).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 13,194 shares to 81,753 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 28,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75 million for 28.19 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.