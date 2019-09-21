Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Its Repligen Corp. (RGEN) Stake as Shares Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp. (RGEN) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 20,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 65,755 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, down from 86,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 773,701 shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,234 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com accumulated 53,780 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aviance Cap Prtn stated it has 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stanley holds 5,890 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.13% or 28,714 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.54% or 8.14 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.46 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 8,838 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Limited holds 33,605 shares. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 3,753 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 9,475 were reported by Sns Fincl Grp Lc. Mai Mgmt holds 85,603 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Management reported 3,019 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 17,739 shares to 35,815 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 7,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,074 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 92,323 shares. Eqis Capital has invested 0.05% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Matarin Management Limited Liability stated it has 108,280 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.11% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 552,877 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 21,691 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Incorporated Ma stated it has 255,755 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 5,020 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 532,079 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.02% or 84,160 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 424 shares. 6,373 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 7,978 shares to 87,459 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 129,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 102.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.