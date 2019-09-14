Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Berry Plastics Group (BERY) Stake as Valuation Declined; Private Capital Advisors Has Upped Raytheon Company (RTN) Position by $1.34 Million; Stock Price Rose

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 66,563 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, up from 58,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc. (BERY) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 15,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 108,744 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 124,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.05 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 23,233 shares to 150,307 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc..

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

