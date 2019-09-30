Mutual Of America Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Fluor Corp. (FLR); Trust Co Of Vermont Has Upped Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $442,470

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (FLR) by 546.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 104,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 123,672 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 19,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 1.99M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 29.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 5,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 3.53M shares traded or 43.51% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,147 shares to 126,864 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,806 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bluestein R H Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 12,725 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 123,649 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser reported 100 shares. Bollard Grp Lc holds 0.02% or 14,699 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 557,995 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 138,001 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.27% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Huntington National Bank & Trust has 756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Associated Banc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 595 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 24,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested in 84,083 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,052 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 1.75% or 179,018 shares. 8,075 are held by Argent Tru. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 85,235 shares in its portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Lc owns 21,562 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 25,818 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.43% or 94,101 shares. 4,920 are owned by Tctc Holding Ltd Liability Corp. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 38,000 shares. Coldstream invested in 1,488 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 110,177 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Agricole S A owns 55,895 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.