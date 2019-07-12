Mutual Of America Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS); As American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Stock Price Declined, Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Raised Its Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 264,945 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 204,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 127,358 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 36,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.89M, up from 196,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $144.39. About 5.82 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,298 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $139.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 1,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,354 shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 65,185 shares to 160,555 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 128,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,423 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).