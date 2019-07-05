Mutual Of America Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Lhc Group (LHCG); Central Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) Stake by $2.44 Million

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) by 895.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 33,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,674 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 3,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc. (LHCG) by 4742.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 34,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,058 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 156,536 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $14.98 million activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Allaince Inc. by 34,870 shares to 107,080 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,290 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 29,179 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp has 1.48M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 39,886 shares. First Advisors LP invested in 34,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co stated it has 76,808 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 3,700 shares. Amer Century Cos has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,824 shares stake. Prudential Fincl stated it has 47,583 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 131,775 shares. Rothschild Investment Il owns 20,950 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 9,845 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 151,535 shares. Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Incorporated Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 11,143 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc reported 53,259 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Management owns 80,854 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 889 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.07% or 719,761 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. Jensen Inv Management owns 3.56 million shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc reported 15,429 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 5,450 were reported by Guardian Cap Limited Partnership. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Da Davidson And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 63,204 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Limited Com has 0.54% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 53,849 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 3,605 shares to 4,797 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,749 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. Shares for $11,429 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Thursday, January 24. Middleton Sean sold $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, January 24. The insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million.