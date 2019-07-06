Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted Thor Industries (THO) Holding by $3.23 Million; Stock Declined; Glovista Investments Trimmed Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $362,474 as Share Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 971,575 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 118.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 52,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,836 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 43,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 413,584 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX

