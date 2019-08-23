Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake; TC Energy (TRP) Shorts Raised By 6.88%

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 2.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 8,506 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 334,479 shares with $34.80M value, up from 325,973 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $299.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) had an increase of 6.88% in short interest. TRP's SI was 8.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.88% from 7.73M shares previously. With 1.37 million avg volume, 6 days are for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)'s short sellers to cover TRP's short positions. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 354,585 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) stake by 12,940 shares to 20,592 valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) stake by 9,521 shares and now owns 545,630 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.66% below currents $119.88 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Albion Gp Ut holds 8,810 shares. Wellington Shields reported 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Rowland And Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greatmark Invest Prtn has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 198,968 were reported by Philadelphia Trust Company. Frontier Inv Communication reported 7,865 shares stake. Moreover, Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,214 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Co reported 43,083 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.23% or 27,747 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 153,347 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Woodstock has 1.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hallmark Cap Management owns 42,519 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 2,493 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $45.21 billion. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. It has a 17.48 P/E ratio. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy divisions.