Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Lithia Motors (LAD) by $943,184 as Share Price Rose; As Target Com (TGT) Share Price Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased Position by $9.40 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 10,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 170,880 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 160,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 162,252 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 14689.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 117,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 118,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,735 shares to 739,617 shares, valued at $31.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 136,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,816 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco State Bank Inc owns 10,623 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 22,500 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 8,726 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.02% or 183,101 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Teton invested in 0.25% or 27,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% or 1.36 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 17,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 2,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb reported 405 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 325 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 8,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio.