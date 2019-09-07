Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Visa (V) by $1.49 Million; Wills Financial Group Stake in Intel (INTC) Lifted by $1.17 Million as Shares Declined

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 9,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 281,502 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.97M, up from 271,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 85,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 422,646 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Longer Investments has invested 2.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Motco invested in 6,706 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com accumulated 0.44% or 1.54 million shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 65,964 are owned by Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Llc. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 38,655 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp invested in 0.04% or 58,100 shares. Jones Cos Lllp reported 15,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.09 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Department reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dodge Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,200 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

