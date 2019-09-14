Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3731.56 N/A -1.24 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1718.80 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

Mustang Bio Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 51.84% for Mustang Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Competitively the consensus target price of Zogenix Inc. is $61, which is potential 46.53% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mustang Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Zogenix Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.