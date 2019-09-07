Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Since Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3251.72
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|17883.25
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.5 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Mustang Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 72.84%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 60.9% respectively. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zai Lab Limited.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.