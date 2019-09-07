Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Since Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3251.72 N/A -1.24 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 17883.25 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.5 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Mustang Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 72.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 60.9% respectively. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zai Lab Limited.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.