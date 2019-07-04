Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 237.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 74.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.