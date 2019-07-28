Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.84 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mustang Bio Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Mustang Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 47.9%. 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 35.71% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.