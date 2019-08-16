Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2985.24 N/A -1.24 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.92 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 89.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.