Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|17.85
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
Demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-65%
|-58.7%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average price target and a 165.61% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-2.92%
|43.53%
|-10.74%
|-24.14%
|-52.44%
|35.71%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
