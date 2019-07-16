Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.85 N/A -2.63 0.00

Demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average price target and a 165.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.