Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

This is a contrast between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3333.11 N/A -1.24 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.80 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mustang Bio Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Mustang Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Mustang Bio Inc. has a 69.90% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 196.61%. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 49.1%. Insiders owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.