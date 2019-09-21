Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

This is a contrast between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3366.83 N/A -1.24 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00

Demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mustang Bio Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 67.06% for Mustang Bio Inc. with consensus price target of $7. Competitively the consensus price target of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 348.72% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 24.3%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.