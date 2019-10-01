Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 59.02 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 601,426,860.91% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 114.72% at a $7 consensus target price. On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 133.89% and its consensus target price is $22.5. The data provided earlier shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.