Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3251.72 N/A -1.24 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 86.14 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 72.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.