Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

We are comparing Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3251.72 N/A -1.24 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mustang Bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 72.84% at a $7 average price target. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average price target is $11.33, while its potential upside is 225.57%. Based on the results shown earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 0%. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.58%. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.