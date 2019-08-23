Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Since Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3600.09 N/A -1.24 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Enochian Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 57.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 2.4% respectively. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.