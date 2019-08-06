Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Since Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.13 N/A -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mustang Bio Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 117.39% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 60.9% respectively. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.