Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3092.01 N/A -1.24 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mustang Bio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.25% and an $7 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.58%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.