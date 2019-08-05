Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.