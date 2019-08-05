Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Liquidity
Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
