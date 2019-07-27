Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 25%. About 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.