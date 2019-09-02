Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2971.39 N/A -1.24 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.37 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 77.66%. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 44.87% and its consensus target price is $149.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.