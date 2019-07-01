Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 35.71% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -21.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.