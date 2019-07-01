Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.42
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-65%
|-58.7%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|-387%
|-245.8%
Liquidity
6.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-2.92%
|43.53%
|-10.74%
|-24.14%
|-52.44%
|35.71%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.2%
|-4.27%
|-18.84%
|-17.93%
|-48.98%
|-21.65%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 35.71% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -21.65% weaker performance.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
