Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3234.71 N/A -1.24 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mustang Bio Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mustang Bio Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 70.32% at a $7 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 489.16% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.