Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 170.68% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 22.1% respectively. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.