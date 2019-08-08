Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 170.68% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 22.1% respectively. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.