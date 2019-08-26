Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3147.04 N/A -1.24 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 79.95% at a $7 average target price. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 52.77% and its average target price is $48. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 0%. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.