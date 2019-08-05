Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mustang Bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Mustang Bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 391.31% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 0.75% respectively. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 3 of the 5 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.