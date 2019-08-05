Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mustang Bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 391.31% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 0.75% respectively. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 3 of the 5 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.