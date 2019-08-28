Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3041.87
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|19
|38.26
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Alector Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Alector Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Mustang Bio Inc. and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 86.17% for Mustang Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 72.41%. Based on the data shown earlier, Mustang Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 59.1% respectively. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
