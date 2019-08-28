Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3041.87 N/A -1.24 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 38.26 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Alector Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 86.17% for Mustang Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 72.41%. Based on the data shown earlier, Mustang Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 59.1% respectively. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.