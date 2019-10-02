Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 604,654,662.19% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 376,139,978.79% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.39% and an $7 consensus target price. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s potential upside is 52.38% and its consensus target price is $8. Based on the results shown earlier, Mustang Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.58%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.