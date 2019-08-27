Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3147.04 N/A -1.24 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mustang Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 79.95% at a $7 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 27% respectively. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.