Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparison side by side

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3731.56
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mustang Bio Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 51.84%. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24.2, with potential upside of 238.46%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
